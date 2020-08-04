Date :Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 | Time : 10:12 |ID: 159017 | Print

Algeria plans to reopen mosques gradually

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune  said that his country “is reviewing the possibility to reopen mosques “.

Tebboune instructed Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad to program a gradual reopening of mosques.

He added that the first phase of the program will be limited to 1,000 large mosques in the country, which “will be able to allow the essential physical distancing with the imperative wearing of masks by all”, NEWS.az reported.

 

You might also like
Algeria Algerians protest for 27th consecutive Friday+ Video
After two months, Germany reopens the Mosques + Photos
French mosques open their doors to non-Muslims
French Mosques Implement Measures To Stop Coronavirus Spread
Algeria Distributes Quran Copies in Russia
Photos: Mosques in the United Arab Emirates
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *