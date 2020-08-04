Algeria plans to reopen mosques gradually

SHAFAQNA-Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that his country “is reviewing the possibility to reopen mosques “.

Tebboune instructed Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad to program a gradual reopening of mosques.

He added that the first phase of the program will be limited to 1,000 large mosques in the country, which “will be able to allow the essential physical distancing with the imperative wearing of masks by all”, NEWS.az reported.