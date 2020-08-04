India imposes curfew ahead of August 5 anniversary

SHAFAQNA- India authorities have imposed a curfew in Kashmir, a day ahead of the first anniversary of India’s decision to revoke the region’s semi-autonomy.

Officials announced a two-day “full curfew” on Monday citing intelligence reports of looming protests in the Muslim-majority region of seven million people, where locals have called for the anniversary to be marked as a “black day”.

Police vehicles patrolled the main city of Srinagar after dark on Monday and again on Tuesday morning, with officers using megaphones to order residents to remain indoors, Aljazeera reported.