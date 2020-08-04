Date :Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 | Time : 15:40 |ID: 159033 | Print

India imposes curfew ahead of August 5 anniversary

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- India authorities have imposed a curfew in Kashmir, a day ahead of the first anniversary of India’s decision to revoke the region’s semi-autonomy.

Officials announced a two-day “full curfew” on Monday citing intelligence reports of looming protests in the Muslim-majority region of seven million people, where locals have called for the anniversary to be marked as a “black day”.

Police vehicles patrolled the main city of Srinagar after dark on Monday and again on Tuesday morning, with officers using megaphones to order residents to remain indoors, Aljazeera reported.

You might also like
Video footage of Kashmiri man tied to Indian army jeep sparks fury
Modi urged Indian citizenship law protesters to fight for their rights & not forget duties
Violent Mob Vandalised Muslim man’s house in Rohtak over suspicion of cow slaughter
Sheikh Zakzaky Arrives in India for Medical Treatment
Discrimination in Delhi against Muslims
Kashmir, India, Pakistan ‘It is ours’: India ready to ‘move forward’ & reclaim Pakistan’s share of Kashmir
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *