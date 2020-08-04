https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/meat.jpg 680 383 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-04 15:50:292020-08-04 16:08:02Turkey distributes Eid meat to 360,000 Sudanese families
Turkey distributes Eid meat to 360,000 Sudanese families
SHAFAQNA- Charities in Turkey have have distributed Eid meat to around 360,000 families in Sudan .
“[Turkey] slaughtered 9,000 calves in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities, including Nyala, Al-Fashir, Dilling, Kadugli, Port Sudan, Kassala, Al-Qadarif, Midlaj, Sennar and Suakin,” the Turkish Embassy in Khartoum said on Twitter, according to AA.
