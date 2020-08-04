ICC complaint filed against Haftar over civilian massacre

SHAFAQNA- Toubou tribes in Libya filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against warlord Khalifa Haftar over civilian massacre.

In a statement, tribal leader Issa Abdel-Majid Mansour said the lawsuit seeks to “punish criminals and terrorists who committed the massacre of bombing a residential neighborhood in the city of Murzuq”.

“The painful massacre that was committed intentionally against the Toubou tribes in Murzuq by Haftar’s militias were carried out by warplanes belonging to the United Arab Emirates,” Mansour said, AA reported.