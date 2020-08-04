Huge blast rocks Lebanon’s Beirut

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of people have been injured in a massive explosion that rocked central Lebanon’s Beirut on Tuesday.

The massive explosion on Tuesday at Beirut’s port released a shockwave which caused widespread damage to buildings, shattering windows in different parts of the city.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Hamad Hassan, Lebanon’s health minister, said hundreds were wounded in the explosion, Aljazeera reported.

The blast wave from the explosion caused extensive damage to buildings within a large radius of the blast site.