Date :Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 | Time : 18:19 |ID: 159070 | Print

Huge blast rocks Lebanon’s Beirut

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of people have been injured in a massive explosion that rocked central Lebanon’s Beirut on Tuesday.

The massive explosion on Tuesday at Beirut’s port released a shockwave which caused widespread damage to buildings, shattering windows in different parts of the city.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Hamad Hassan, Lebanon’s health minister, said hundreds were wounded in the explosion, Aljazeera reported.

The blast wave from the explosion caused extensive damage to buildings within a large radius of the blast site.

You might also like
Saad Hariri met Saudi King Salman in Riyadh
Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri rescinds resignation
Grand Ayatollah Sistani meets with Lebanese Parliament Speaker in Najaf
Lebanon and Syria to extend tourism and economic relations
Al Wefaq Condemns Terror Attacks in Lebanon
Afghanistan: Magnetic mine blast leaves one dead, two injured
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *