Imam Ali’s holy shrine decorated for Eid Al-Ghadir

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Imam Ali’s holy shrine in Najaf, Iraq, has been decorated with green flags on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir.

The event of Ghadir, or Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijja in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.

It will fall on Saturday, August 8, this year.