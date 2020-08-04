A huge explosion quaked the Lebanese capital+ Video

SHAFAQNA- The media reported on Tuesday that a terrible explosion was heard in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Some sources also reported that a large number of people were killed and injured in the blast. At the same time, sources said that the explosion in Beirut was caused by two consecutive explosions in a warehouse of incendiary materials and chemicals in the port of Beirut. However, the exact reason of the explosion has not yet been determined.

On the other hand, some Lebanese news sources, including the Al-Mayadin news network, confirmed the explosion in the port of Beirut, reporting that preliminary information indicates that it is not a terrorist explosion.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Michel Aoun invited the country’s Supreme Defense Council to an emergency meeting at the Baabda Palace. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab also declared Wednesday as national day of mourning for the victims of the blast.