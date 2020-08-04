Malaysian police raid Al Jazeera’s Kuala Lumpur office

SHAFAQNA- Malaysian police raided the office of news broadcaster Al Jazeera in Kuala Lumpur and seized two computers.

The raid comes weeks after journalists were questioned for a documentary on the plight of migrant workers during the pandemic.

The documentary was titled Locked Up In Malaysia’s Lockdown and aired in the country on July 3.

The program investigated Malaysia’s treatment of illegal foreign workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC NEWS reported.

Giles Trendle, the managing director of Al Jazeera English, said the network was “gravely concerned” by the raid and called on the Malaysian government to cease its criminal investigation against the network’s journalists immediately.

“Conducting a raid on our office and seizing computers is a troubling escalation in the authorities’ crackdown on media freedom and shows the lengths they are prepared to take to try to intimidate journalists,” Trendle said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.