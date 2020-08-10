https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/pray.jpg 380 678 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-10 09:52:552020-08-10 09:53:06AIM holds online course on 'Tranquility in Prayer'
AIM holds online course on ‘Tranquility in Prayer’
SHAFAQNA- The Ahlul-Bayt Islamic Mission is organizing an online course on “How to Find Tranquility in Prayer”.
The online classes are held in 4 sessions on Monday 3rd , Tuesday 6th , Monday 10th and Tuesday 13th August 2020.
The online sessions are taught by Shaykh Farroukh Sekaleshfar through Zoom. The course starts at 07:30 pm London time .
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!