AIM holds online course on ‘Tranquility in Prayer’

SHAFAQNA- The Ahlul-Bayt Islamic Mission is organizing an online course on “How to Find Tranquility in Prayer”.

The online classes are held in 4 sessions on Monday 3rd , Tuesday 6th , Monday 10th and Tuesday 13th August 2020.

The online sessions are taught by Shaykh Farroukh Sekaleshfar through Zoom. The course starts at 07:30 pm London time .