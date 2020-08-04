https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/a017e0caf9119cc47e6729799c0161ba_150.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-04 23:32:292020-08-04 23:49:30Photos: Hajj training for students at Belfield College, Australia
Photos: Hajj training for students at Belfield College, Australia
SHAFAQNA- Officials at Belfield College in New South Wales, Australia, hold practical Hajj training program for Shia students.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
