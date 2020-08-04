https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/553DB253-6D31-47D7-BE99-2A8062ADFE2A.jpeg 357 512 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-04 23:01:462020-08-04 23:01:46The Italian Minister of Defense leaves for Libya tomorrow
The Italian Minister of Defense leaves for Libya tomorrow
SHAFAQNA- Libyan media reported that the Italian Defense Minister will visit Libya tomorrow (Wednesday).
The media reported that Italian Defense MinisterLorenzo Guerini will pay an unannounced visit to Libya.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
