The Italian Minister of Defense leaves for Libya tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- Libyan media reported that the Italian Defense Minister will visit Libya tomorrow (Wednesday).

The media reported that Italian Defense MinisterLorenzo Guerini will pay an unannounced visit to Libya.

