Free Corona testing at the mosque and Islamic Center of New York

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Mosque and Center of New York has been converted into a place to perform corona antibody testing.

The Mosque and Islamic Center of Long Island in New York will freely test clients for Corona antibody test from today, August 4 to Friday, August 7.

Antibody blood tests show if people have been infected with the virus before.

The Islamic Center’s press release states: “These test is free and by participating in it, we will protect the community against disease. This test shows you the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community; so we encourage everyone to participate.”

More than 32,000 people have died of COVID-19 in New York so far.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English