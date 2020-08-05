15th Zee al-Hajjah, the Birthday Anniversary of Imam Ali-un-Naqi al-Hadi(A.S.)

Imam Ali-un-Naqi al-Hadi (A.S.), the Tenth Holy Imam of the Shi’ites in the world who defended and safeguarded the Islamic Sharia from the innovations spread by the ruling Abbasid caliphs was born in the holy city of Madinah on the fifteenth day of the month of Zee al-Hajjah in the year 212 A.H.

On this Happy and Joyous event we extend our Heartiest Greetings and Felicitations to all the lovers and followers of the Holy Ahlul Bayt(A.S.) in the world.