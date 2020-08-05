https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Shiagraph-00119-1132x800-1.jpg 800 1132 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-05 07:55:132020-08-05 07:55:13Video: Brief on the life of Imam al-Hadi (A.S)
Video: Brief on the life of Imam al-Hadi (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- Even though Imam al-Hadi (A.S) served 17 years under arrest, he never missed a chance to present in-depth discussions on Free Will, Theism and Reasoning behind different Islamic Law. In this video, lets explore the life of Imam with the longest period of Imamate.
