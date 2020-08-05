Date :Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 | Time : 07:55 |ID: 159306 | Print

Video: Brief on the life of Imam al-Hadi (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Even though Imam al-Hadi (A.S) served 17 years under arrest, he never missed a chance to present in-depth discussions on Free Will, Theism and Reasoning behind different Islamic Law. In this video, lets explore the life of Imam with the longest period of Imamate.

