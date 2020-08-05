Rocket attack targeting Baghdad’s Green Zone foiled

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/IRAQ-1.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-05 09:40:322020-08-05 10:02:43Rocket attack targeting Baghdad’s Green Zone foiled
SHAFAQNA- A rocket attack targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad was foiled early Wednesday, local media reported.
The Katyusha rocket attack was thwarted by a missile defense system, according to the of Alsumaria news channel quoted a security source.
No casualties were reported and there was no immediate claim of responsibility , according to AA.
