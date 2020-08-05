Date :Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 | Time : 09:40 |ID: 159330 | Print

Rocket attack targeting Baghdad’s Green Zone foiled

SHAFAQNA-  A rocket attack targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad was foiled early Wednesday, local media reported.

The Katyusha rocket attack was thwarted by a missile defense system, according to the of Alsumaria news channel quoted a security source.

No casualties were reported and there was no immediate claim of responsibility , according to AA.

 

