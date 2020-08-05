How difficult is it to combat hypocrisy?

SHAFAQNA – Hypocrisy (Nifaq) has two faces, one apparent (Dhahir) face which is Islam and being a Muslim, and another the inner/inward (Batin) face that is disbelief (Kofr) and evil; and it is very difficult and sometimes impossible for the people to understand this. And therefore, combating hypocrisy often lead to defeat. Because the understanding of the masses do not surpass the appearance and does not make clear the hidden and do not go far enough to penetrate the depth of Batins [1].

[1] Jaadhebeh va Daafe’ayehe Ali (AS), Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Page 156.