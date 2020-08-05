What are the signs of the consolidation of a society?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The consolidation of this world is based on four elements.

The scholar who practices his/her knowledge The wealthy one who does not refuse to help others The ignorant one who is not arrogant in learning and educating The poor who does not sell his/her hereafter for the sake of this world

But for a tribe or a society whose scholar does not utilize/practice his/her knowledge, its wealthy one refuses to help the poor, its arrogant one considers learning a disgrace, and its poor sells his/her hereafter to the world of others; such society certainly will be destroyed [1].

[1] Tohaful Oqool, Page 346.