What are the signs of the consolidation of a society?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The consolidation of this world is based on four elements.
- The scholar who practices his/her knowledge
- The wealthy one who does not refuse to help others
- The ignorant one who is not arrogant in learning and educating
- The poor who does not sell his/her hereafter for the sake of this world
But for a tribe or a society whose scholar does not utilize/practice his/her knowledge, its wealthy one refuses to help the poor, its arrogant one considers learning a disgrace, and its poor sells his/her hereafter to the world of others; such society certainly will be destroyed [1].
[1] Tohaful Oqool, Page 346.
