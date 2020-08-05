Date :Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 | Time : 09:33 |ID: 159336 | Print

What are the signs of the consolidation of a society?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The consolidation of this world is based on four elements.

  1. The scholar who practices his/her knowledge
  2. The wealthy one who does not refuse to help others
  3. The ignorant one who is not arrogant in learning and educating
  4. The poor who does not sell his/her hereafter for the sake of this world

But for a tribe or a society whose scholar does not utilize/practice his/her knowledge, its wealthy one refuses to help the poor, its arrogant one considers learning a disgrace, and its poor sells his/her hereafter to the world of others; such society certainly will be destroyed [1].

[1] Tohaful Oqool, Page 346.

