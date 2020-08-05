Date :Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 | Time : 09:54 |ID: 159345 | Print

Saudi Arabia expands its nuclear program with the help of china

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has expanded its nuclear program with the help of china.

Saudi Arabia has constructed with Chinese help a facility for extracting uranium yellowcake from uranium ore, according to Western officials with knowledge of the site.

The facility, which hasn’t been publicly disclosed, is in a sparsely populated area in Saudi Arabia’s northwest, The Wall Street Journal reported.

You might also like
115th birthday of Russia's Grand Mosque held in Moscow
Protest in London underway to denounce Sheikh al-Nimr's execution
Yemen’s Ansarullah warned Saudi Arabia not to be a tool in US hands+ Video
Saudi Forces Wreak Havoc in Shiite Residential Areas
en shafaqna BEIJING IS LAUNCHING A MINI-MARSHALL PLAN FOR THE MIDDLE EAST Beijing is launching a mini-Marshall Plan for the Middle East
International organizations express concern over new wave of executions in Saudi Arabia
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *