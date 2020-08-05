Another strain of the Coronavirus kills hundreds of camels in Kenya

SHAFAQNA- Another strain of the Coronavirus killed hundreds of camels in northeastern Kenya.

Health officials in Marsabit told reporters the coronavirus in camels poses no major risk to humans but has killed over 200 camels, warning that the number is probably higher as most cases have gone unreported.

Marsabit health officials and local administrators say the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS‐CoV) is responsible for the camel deaths that have crippled a vibrant livestock business, with traders coming from across the border — from Somalia and Ethiopia — to buy camels that are sold for no less than $800 each, AA reported.