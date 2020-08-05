Date :Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 | Time : 12:40 |ID: 159397 | Print

Michel Aoun visits damaged area in Beirut

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese President Michel Aoun visited the port of Beirut today (Wednesday), where a large number of Lebanese citizens were killed and wounded in a massive explosion yesterday evening.

During the visit, the Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces Joseph Aoun and a number of other army officers accompanied the President.

Following the incident in the port of Beirut, the Lebanese flag flown at half- mast at presidential palace in Baabda to mourn blast victims.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

