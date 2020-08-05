https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/444FA526-9459-480F-AD1C-40B8BAA72454.jpeg 432 768 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-05 12:40:152020-08-05 12:40:15Michel Aoun visits damaged area in Beirut
Michel Aoun visits damaged area in Beirut
SHAFAQNA- Lebanese President Michel Aoun visited the port of Beirut today (Wednesday), where a large number of Lebanese citizens were killed and wounded in a massive explosion yesterday evening.
During the visit, the Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces Joseph Aoun and a number of other army officers accompanied the President.
Following the incident in the port of Beirut, the Lebanese flag flown at half- mast at presidential palace in Baabda to mourn blast victims.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
