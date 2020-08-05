Fire in food and electrical storages in Najaf + Photos

SHAFAQNA- The official Iraqi news agency reported about a fire in a food and electrical warehouse in Najaf Ashraf and announced that firefighters are trying to contain it.

According to the correspondent of the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) in Najaf Ashraf in the southwest of the country, today (Wednesday) the food and electrical storages of “Al-Quds” in the south of the province caught fire.



Announcing that the warehouses are considering as the main point of sale in Najaf Ashraf, the INA correspondent stressed that firefighting teams will continue to work to contain the fire with the presence of more of their staff, and all the province’s security forces and their supporting ones are on standby and are trying to control the fire as soon as possible.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English