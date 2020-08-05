Lights of Tehran’s Milad Tower shuts off tonight in sympathy with Beirut

SHAFAQNA- The lights of Milad Tower in Tehran will be turned off tonight as a sign of sympathy of the Iranian people with the Lebanese people following the Beirut explosion.

Following the tragic explosion in Beirut and the killing of dozens of citizens of this city, in order to show the sympathy of the Iranian people with the Lebanese people and the victims of the Beirut explosion, the lights of Milad Tower will be turned off tonight (August 5th) at 9 pm.

Messages of condolence are also supposed to be written on the body of the Tower for the citizens of Beirut who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. It should be noted that many citizens in Beirut lost their loved ones or they were injured in the horrific explosion last night in Beirut.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English