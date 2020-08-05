Date :Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 | Time : 14:23 |ID: 159425 | Print

Lights of Tehran’s Milad Tower shuts off tonight in sympathy with Beirut

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The lights of Milad Tower in Tehran will be turned off tonight as a sign of sympathy of the Iranian people with the Lebanese people following the Beirut explosion.

Following the tragic explosion in Beirut and the killing of dozens of citizens of this city, in order to show the sympathy of the Iranian people with the Lebanese people and the victims of the Beirut explosion, the lights of Milad Tower will be turned off tonight (August 5th) at 9 pm.

Messages of condolence are also supposed to be written on the body of the Tower for the citizens of Beirut who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. It should be noted that many citizens in Beirut lost their loved ones or they were injured in the horrific explosion last night in Beirut.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Hariri to UN chief: Israel's drone attack on Lebanon, a threat to drag the region into an…
Emmanuel Macron leaves for Lebanon tomorrow
Initial investigations on Beirut explosion
Lebanon to place Beirut port officials under house arrest
Houthis , Yemen, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Saudi Arabia Lebanese analysts: Ansarullah can launch bigger attacks on Saudi Arabia
Video: Hostile fighter jets harass Mahan passenger plane
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *