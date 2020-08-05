https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/3AF46C13-0656-482B-90F2-138AEED172AB.jpeg 432 768 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-05 14:28:562020-08-05 14:28:56Emmanuel Macron leaves for Lebanon tomorrow
Emmanuel Macron leaves for Lebanon tomorrow
SHAFAQNA- Emmanuel Macron will travel to Lebanon tomorrow (Thursday), AFP quoted from the presidential office.
According to the French presidential office, Macron will meet Lebanese political groups during the trip.
Macron’s trip to Lebanon comes in the wake of a devastating explosion that shook the Lebanese capital port yesterday.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English I
