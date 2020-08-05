Date :Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 | Time : 14:28 |ID: 159430 | Print

Emmanuel Macron leaves for Lebanon tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- Emmanuel Macron will travel to Lebanon tomorrow (Thursday), AFP quoted from the presidential office.

According to the French presidential office, Macron will meet Lebanese political groups during the trip.

Macron’s trip to Lebanon comes in the wake of a devastating explosion that shook the Lebanese capital port yesterday.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English I

