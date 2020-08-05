Initial investigations on Beirut explosion

SHAFAQNA- Initial investigations indicate negligence over the storage of highly explosive material in Beirut port caused the explosion.

Initial investigations into the blast in the port of Beirut indicate that years of sluggishness and procrastination have led to the accumulation of a severe explosive device, which has caused many people to be killed and injured, an informed source said.

An informed source told Reuters that the incident was the result of “negligence”. The issue had been before several committees and judges and nothing was done to issue an order to remove or dispose of the highly combustible material.

According to the source, a fire broke out in warehouse No. 9 in Beirut port, which spread to warehouse No. 12, where ammonium nitrate was stored.

During yesterday’s horrific explosion in the port of Beirut Lots of human and financial losses entered the residents of this area.

This news is originally published by Arabic Sky News and Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.