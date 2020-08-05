Lebanon: State of emergency declared in Dar al-Fatwa

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Dar al-Fatwa declared a state of readiness in all its reinforcement, medical and social institutions following the explosion in Beirut yesterday, and allocated one of its affiliated lands in Beirut to build a field hospital to treat the injured and wounded people.

“Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan”, the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, called on the friendly and brotherly Arab countries to help the Lebanese people in the tragedy that has occurred.

While emphasizing that Beirut is paying a heavy price today for the indifference that is a prominent characteristic of government institutions and the negligence that caused the great tragedy for the people of Beirut and all Lebanese, he called on the government and political forces to redouble their efforts to work with the Lebanese, especially the victims.

Daryan further urged the Mosques’ Congregational prayer Imams and preachers to encourage the believers to cooperate in order to console the families who were affected by the explosion in Beirut.

He also called on the Zakat Fund ad the Dar al-Fatwa Relief and Humanitarian Aid Organization to take immediate action to estimate the losses.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English