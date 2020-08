https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/E44B8705-A1BC-4D54-8ACD-6FFA6D60E710.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian 2020-08-05 15:56:06 2020-08-05 15:56:06 Photos: Program on Eid a-Adha & philosophy of Islamic sacrifice held at Al Qaem center in Berlin of Germany