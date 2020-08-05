Lebanon to place Beirut port officials under house arrest

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s cabinet on Wednesday decided to place all Beirut port officials who were responsible for storage and security since 2014 under house arrest, ministerial sources said.

It was not clear how many officials would be included or their seniority level. The army will oversee the house arrest until responsibility is determined for a huge explosion at the port that occurred on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

​The cabinet also approved an exceptional allocation of 100 billion Lebanese pounds to deal with the crisis. The sum is notionally worth $66 million based on the official exchange rate of 1,500 pounds to the dollar, but is effectively worth some $13 million based on the latest rate on the parallel market, which stood at around 7,500 in the days before the explosion, Independent told.