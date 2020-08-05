 #OurHomesAreOpen: Lebanese offer shelter to blast victims

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Lebanese have been using social media to offer shelter to 250,000 people who have been displaced by the devastating blast.

Using the hashtag #OurHomesAreOpen in Arabic and English, social media users have freely offered up spare beds and empty properties to victims, providing their names, phone numbers and details on the size and location of the accommodation.

“I wanted to do something about it, I was going crazy,” said the founder of the platform ThawraMap, originally used to identify protest locations, which is curating a list of available beds, including free accommodation from hotels.

“Today a lot more people are going to be homeless. They go to their family or friends for a day or two and then what are they going to do?” the anti-government activist told Reuters news agency, Al Jazeera reported.