Zarif: Iran ready to assist Lebanon

Earlier in a Twitter message, Zarif said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon.” “As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary,” he added. “Stay strong, Lebanon,” he reiterated. A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut leaving a very high number of casualties. A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred. Abbas Ibrahim, the Head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” ammonium nitrate confiscated earlier had been stored at the site. Footage shared on social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with columns of thick smoke billowing fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area. The tragedy has so far claimed at least 100 lives and injured over 4,000 people.