Video: Tehran’s Milad Tower turned off to sympathize with Lebanese people

SHAFAQNA- Following the tragic explosion in Beirut and the death of dozens of citizens of this city, Tehran’s Milad Tower’s lights turned off tonight (Wednesday, August 5th), as a sign of sympathy of the Iranian people with the Lebanese people and the victims of the Beirut blast.

Messages of condolence were also projected on the body of Milad Tower for the citizens of Beirut who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.

Followings you can see the moment when the lights of Milad Tower turned off in sympathy with the bereaved people of Lebanon.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English