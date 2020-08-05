Ayatollah Khamenei’s message of condolence for the painful tragedy in Beirut

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his condolences to the Lebanese people in a message following the tragedy of the painful explosion in the port of Beirut.

The full text of the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, which was published on the Twitter account of the KHAMENEI.IR information base, is as follows:

“We sympathize with the dear Lebanese citizens and stand by them in the painful tragedy of the explosion in the port of Beirut, which killed and injured many people and caused severe damages. Patience in the face of this incident will be one of the honors of Lebanon.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English