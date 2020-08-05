Beirut explosion toll rises to 135 killed, 5,000 wounded, health minister says

SHAFAQNA- The death toll from massive explosion in Beirut has risen to 135, with some 5,000 injured and tens still missing, Lebanon’s health minister told Al Manar television.

Hospitals, several of which were damaged in the blast, have been inundated with patients. In the Gemmayze district, medical teams were forced to triage patients in a car park, while the Red Cross said it is coordinating with the Lebanese health ministry to set up morgues.

Rescuers have continued to search for victims who remain trapped under rubble. In one video shared on Wednesday, a search team can be heard clapping and cheering as a survivor is pulled to safety, according toThe Guardian.

Aerial images from the scene of the explosion illustrate the impact of the blast, which destroyed crucial silos that contained around 85% of the country’s grain .

Beirut’s governor told Al Hadath TV that collective losses after Beirut’s blast may reach $10bn to $15bn, with the governor explaining the number includes both direct and indirect losses related to business.

The governor also said that amounts of available wheat are currently limited and he thinks a crisis might take place without international interference, Aljazeera reported.

A Russian plane carrying relief teams, doctors and medical equipment has landed in Beirut, according to the Associated Press.

Iran’s Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki in a telephone talk with his Lebanese counterpart Hamad Hassan expressed his country’s readiness for providing help to Lebanon in all fields, IRNA told.