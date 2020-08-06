Pope Francis prays for victims of massive explosion in Beirut

SHAFAQNA-During the weekly General Audience, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of a massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday.

“Yesterday in Beirut, near the port, there were massive explosions causing dozens of deaths, wounding thousands and causing serious destruction,” said the Pope.

“Let us pray for the victims, for their families; and let us pray for Lebanon so that, through the dedication of all its social, political and religious elements, it might face this extremely tragic and painful moment and, with the help of the international community, overcome the grave crisis they are experiencing,” the Pope prayed, according to Vatican News.