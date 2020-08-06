Date :Thursday, August 6th, 2020 | Time : 06:36 |ID: 159598 | Print

Pope Francis prays for victims of massive explosion in Beirut

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-During the weekly General Audience, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of a massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday.

“Yesterday in Beirut, near the port, there were massive explosions causing dozens of deaths, wounding thousands and causing serious destruction,” said the Pope.

“Let us pray for the victims, for their families; and let us pray for Lebanon so that, through the dedication of all its social, political and religious elements, it might face this extremely tragic and painful moment and, with the help of the international community, overcome the grave crisis they are experiencing,” the Pope prayed, according to Vatican News.

 

You might also like
Pakistan: Explosion in Shia Mosque injures one
Lebanon to place Beirut port officials under house arrest
Minibus bombing outside Iraq’s Karbala kills 12, injures 5
2 killed, 25 injured due to Explosion in western Iraq
Video: Israel continues to build wall as Beirut files complaint to UNSC
Pope Francis appoints new Vatican representative to Iraq
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *