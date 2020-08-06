Date :Thursday, August 6th, 2020 | Time : 07:45 |ID: 159602 | Print

Pakistan: At least 30 wounded in attack at Kashmir rally

SHAFAQNA- At least 30 people were wounded in a grenade attack on a rally in Karachi on the first anniversary of India’s revocation of Kashmir’s semi-autonomy.

The wounded were rushed to different hospitals, where one was in a critical condition, an official from the provincial health department said.

“A grenade was lobbed in the rally, causing several casualties,” Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Reuters.

The attack was claimed by Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, a separatist outfit that has become active in the past months, Reuters reported.

 

