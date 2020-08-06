https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/corona.jpg 505 713 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-06 08:04:232020-08-06 08:04:23Facebook remove Trump post over Coronavirus misinformation
Facebook remove Trump post over Coronavirus misinformation
SHAFAQNA- Facebook Inc has removed Trump posts over Coronavirus misinformation.
The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox & Friends earlier on Wednesday, in which Trump claimed that children are “almost immune” to COVID-19, according to Al Jazeera.
“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesman said.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!