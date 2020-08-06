Facebook remove Trump post over Coronavirus misinformation

SHAFAQNA- Facebook Inc has removed Trump posts over Coronavirus misinformation.

The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox & Friends earlier on Wednesday, in which Trump claimed that children are “almost immune” to COVID-19, according to Al Jazeera.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesman said.