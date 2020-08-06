https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/leb-4.jpg 421 658 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-06 09:28:242020-08-06 09:28:24World Bank says ready to help Lebanon recover from blast
World Bank says ready to help Lebanon recover from blast
SHAFAQNA-The World Bank said on Wednesday that it will work with the country’s partners to mobilize public and private financing for recovery after the Beirut explosion
The World Bank said in a statement that it “would be also willing to reprogram existing resources and explore additional financing to support rebuilding lives and livelihoods of people impacted by this disaster.”The Bank did not indicate which resources could be diverted to a blast recovery effort, according to Reuters .
