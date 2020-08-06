https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/quran2.jpg 300 175 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-08-06 09:35:112020-08-06 09:35:11Are Muslims paying enough attention to the holy Quran?
Are Muslims paying enough attention to the holy Quran?
SHAFAQNA – Islam has brought everything for Muslims, everything is in the Quran, but unfortunately we (as Muslims) have not used/utilized it. And Muslims have isolated it (the Quran); meaning they have not used it as they have to. The people’s attention should be drawn to Islam and the Quran [1]. The big problem of Muslims is that they have put aside/abandoned the Noble Quran and have gathered under the flag of others [2].
[1] Sahifeye Imam, Imam Khomeini (RA), Vol. 12, Page 320.
[2] As Above, Vol. 13, Page 275.
