What is the religious duty of the wealthy Muslims?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: The one who has been granted wealth by Allah (SWT), then must give to his relatives, and prepare good spread of feasts, and help to release captives, and caress for those who are suffering from difficulties and give to the poor. Pay debts and loans of debtors who are unable to repay them, and be patient in paying the rights of others to them and problems which may occur in this way, because to attain the mentioned characteristics cause nobility and dignity in this world as well as realizing the virtues for the hereafter [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 142.