Head of the Iraqi National Security Service: Terrorism has reached the death stage

SHAFAQNA- The Head of Iraq’s National Security Service has announced the continuation of pursuing the remaining elements of ISIS and draining its resources, and stressed that terrorism is now on the verge of death.

General Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, the new head of the Iraqi National Security Service, this afternoon (Thursday) stressed the pursuing the remaining elements of the ISIS terrorist group and drying up terrorist roots across the country. In this regard, General Al-Asadi stated: The National Security Service, following the direct order of “Mustafa Al-Kazemi”, the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of Iraqi Armed Forces, is following the movements of ISIS with full accuracy and all available means.

The head of the Iraqi National Security Service, while emphasizing the monitoring of all suspicious activities of the remaining elements of ISIS, noted that all their activities are under control. General Al-Asadi also clarified: Terrorism has now reached the stage of death and despite the presence of some dormant nuclei, cannot return to the first house; the National Security Service is expanding its operations to destroy these terrorist remnants.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English