Mufti of Lebanon: We call for an international investigation to determine the cause of the disaster

SHAFAQNA- Abdul Latif Daryan, the Grand Mufti of the Republic of Lebanon, visited the Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut and the tomb of the late Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Al-Hariri.

Daryan stressed in a statement that despite the suffering, he is optimistic that Mosques damaged by the explosion in the port of Beirut will be rebuilt. He added: “Beirut, is the capital of Lebanon and the coryphaeus of the broken and damaged capitals. We call on all Lebanese to unite to join in this great tragedy.” The Mufti of Lebanon called on Arab and friendly countries not to leave Lebanon alone in the tragedy and help this country, saying: “Lebanon and the Lebanese are connected by a bond of brotherhood.”

Daryan also called for an international investigation to determine the culprits of the catastrophe and added: “We reject the ambiguity of this issue and stress that this explosion was very dangerous.” He announced that all Dar Al-Fatwa institutions are on standby to provide assistance.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English