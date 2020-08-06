France’s Macron visits Beirut after explosion

SHAFAQNA- Emmanuel Macron offered France’s support for the Lebanese people on a visit to Beirut following the blast.

French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting Thursday at the Baabda Palace with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Macron urged “transparent and fast” investigation into the catastrophic explosion that rocked Beirut’s port on Tuesday.

“I spoke to the three presidents very frankly and initiatives must be taken to reform, stop corruption and fix electricity,” the French leader added, Naharnet reported.