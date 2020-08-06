Following the Beirut explosion; Iraq evacuates ports and crossings from hazardous materials
SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Border Crossing Board announced the formation of a committee to evacuate dangerous contents in ports and border crossings for fear of repeating the Beirut port scenario.
Omar Al-Waili, the head of the Board, said: Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi agreed with the formation of an immediate commission headed by the director of border crossings and membership of departments active in this sector to discharge high-risk contents (chemical, dual-purpose and nitrate Ammonia), which accumulatesd and exist at border crossings.
Al-Waili added that the Border Crossing Board will work to determine solutions and evacuate the contents to a remote location designated by the Iraqi Ports Authority, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Land Transport Company.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
