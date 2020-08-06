Date :Thursday, August 6th, 2020 | Time : 15:31 |ID: 159704 | Print

Beirut explosion death toll rises to 157

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese Ministry of Health has announced that the death toll from the Beirut blast has risen to 157 and more than 5,000 people have been injured so far, and the search continues.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan also said a few hours ago that contacts with Arab and European countries to provide medical assistance to Lebanon continue.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

