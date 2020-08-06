UN discusses Kashmir at Pakistan’s request

SHAFAQNA- The UN Security Council discussed Kashmir at Pakistan’s request on Wednesday for the third time since India decided to end the region’s semi-autonomy a year ago.

The United Nations’s most powerful body did not take any action or issue a statement after the virtual meeting held behind closed doors.

Nonetheless, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said afterwards holding the meeting signified “that Jammu and Kashmir is an international dispute firmly on the agenda of the Security Council and has nullified, yet another time, the Indian self-serving claim that it is an ‘internal matter'”, Al Jazeera reported.