https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/us-1.jpg 450 694 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-06 16:42:312020-08-06 16:42:31US: Millions face eviction amid Coronavirus crisis
US: Millions face eviction amid Coronavirus crisis
SHAFAQNA- Millions of people in the United States are facing eviction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
By some estimates, 40 million people could lose their homes, affecting poverty rates, homelessness and the wider economy, according to Al Jazeera.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!