100-year-old mosque in Egypt with beautiful architecture

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:The Habashi Mosque in Damanhur, Egypt, was built in 1920.

The mosque with its beautiful architecture has hosted worshippers and visitors for years.

It has also played host to various religious gatherings and programs.

Sheikh Ramadan Abdul Hafiz, the mosque’s prayer leader, says its architecture is unique in the Beheira Governorate.

The Arab country’s Ministry of Antiquities, the government organization which serves to protect and preserve the heritage and ancient history of Egypt, registered the mosque as a national heritage site in 2017.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the mosque management has adopted preventive measures including requiring worshippers to wear masks and observe social distancing.

It also disinfects and sanitize different parts of the building after every daily prayer.