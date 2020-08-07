https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/iqna.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-07 09:32:562020-08-07 10:10:16Live program from the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadir
Live program from the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadir
SHAFAQNA– On the occasion of Eid Al-Ghadir , a special live program from the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) in Mashhad will be held on Friday 7th August 2020, at 19:00 pm.
Children from various parts of the world will be reading extracts from the sermon of Ghadir in English, as a mark of love and loyalty to the legacy of Amir Al-Mu’minin Imam Ali (Peace be upon Him). The online event will be broadcasted on Instagram @sileh_assistant.
