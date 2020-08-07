Live program from the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadir

SHAFAQNA– On the occasion of Eid Al-Ghadir , a special live program from the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) in Mashhad will be held on Friday 7th August 2020, at 19:00 pm.

Children from various parts of the world will be reading extracts from the sermon of Ghadir in English, as a mark of love and loyalty to the legacy of Amir Al-Mu’minin Imam Ali (Peace be upon Him). The online event will be broadcasted on Instagram @sileh_assistant.