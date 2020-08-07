Date :Friday, August 7th, 2020 | Time : 09:31 |ID: 159787 | Print

Amnesty International call for an independent investigation into Beirut’s deadly blast

 SHAFAQNA – Amnesty International called for an independent investigation into Beirut’s deadly blast and urged the international community to increase humanitarian aid to Lebanon at a time when the country was already struggling with the severe economic crisis, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to the devastating explosion in Beirut that killed scores of people and left thousands more injured, Julie Verhaar, Acting Secretary General of Amnesty International, said: “The horrific scenes in the aftermath of the explosion yesterday were devastating for a country already suffering under the strain of multiple crises. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time.”

Amnesty International believes an international investigation, free from any potential political interference, is necessary to ensure truth, justice, and reparations for victims.

