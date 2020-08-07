Online programmes to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadeer

SHAFAQNA- Many Muslim organizations are organising online programs to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadeer.

The Eid programme of Islamic Center of England will be broadcasted on 8th August 2020.

Here is some other programmes:

Alulbayt Society for Yemen will mark Eid al-Ghadeer virtually.The program will include Islamic poetry and quiz. The event will be held on Friday 7th August at 19:00 .

A live discussion with Shaykh Mahdi Rastani, discussing “verses of wilaayah”, will be held on Friday 8th August.

The Ahlulbayt Islamic Society is organising a live program to celebrate Eid al-Ghadir . 3 magnificent reciters will be sharing English, Arabic and Urdu poetry.



A live discussion on “Divine Leadership” will be held on Friday 8th August by Enlight Media.

On the occasion of the auspicious Eid al-Ghadir, Youth competitions will be held virtually using the platform Zoom .

The Al-Hur will hold an online ceremony and mark Eid Ghadeer on Friday 8th August.

A live discussion on event of Ghadeer will be held on Friday 8th August.

A live discussion on “How to Acquaint the New Generation With Ghadir’s Concepts?” will be held on 9th August 2020. The online discussion will be broadcasted on Instagram.

A live program will be held on 9th August, 2020 to celebrate Eid Al- Ghadeer. MCE plans to hold a live Program on Eid Al-Ghadeer.