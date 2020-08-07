Date :Friday, August 7th, 2020 | Time : 14:34 |ID: 159792 | Print

Online programmes to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadeer

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Many Muslim organizations are organising online programs to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadeer.

The Eid programme of Islamic Center of England will be broadcasted on 8th August 2020.

Here is some other programmes:

Alulbayt Society for Yemen will mark Eid al-Ghadeer virtually.The program will include Islamic poetry and quiz. The event will be held on Friday 7th August at 19:00 .

A live discussion with Shaykh Mahdi Rastani, discussing “verses of wilaayah”, will  be held on Friday 8th August.

The Ahlulbayt Islamic Society is organising a live program to celebrate Eid al-Ghadir . 3 magnificent reciters will be sharing English, Arabic  and Urdu poetry.

A live discussion on “Divine Leadership” will be held on Friday 8th August by Enlight Media.

On the occasion of the auspicious Eid al-Ghadir, Youth competitions will be held virtually using the platform Zoom .

The Al-Hur will hold an online ceremony and mark Eid Ghadeer on Friday 8th August.

A live discussion on event of Ghadeer will be held on Friday 8th August.

A live discussion on “How to Acquaint the New Generation With Ghadir’s Concepts?”  will be held on 9th August 2020. The online discussion will be broadcasted on Instagram.

A live program will be held on 9th August, 2020 to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadeer.MCE plans to hold a live Program on Eid Al-Ghadeer.

You might also like
Al-Quds Day 2020: Christians, Muslims, and Jews unite for Palestine
May 22: Global online event for Al-Quds Day 2020
en.shafaqna-Global campaign to Fly The Flag in solidarity with Palestine for Quds Day 2020 +Photos Global campaign to Fly the Flag in solidarity with Palestine for Quds Day 2020 + Photos
The events of Al Ghadeer
Video: ICEL programs on day 7 of Ramadan 2020
AIM holds online event 'Spiritual Reflections' every Tuesday
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *