Trump issues bans on China’s TikTok, WeChat

SHAFAQNA- US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued executive orders banning U.S. transactions with China’s ByteDance, owner of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent (0700.HK), operator of messenger app WeChat.

The executive orders, which go into effect in 45 days, come after the Trump administration said this week it was stepping up efforts to purge “untrusted” Chinese apps from U.S. digital networks and called TikTok and WeChat “significant threats”, according to Reuters.